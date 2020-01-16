Global  

WEB EXTRA: Formal Charges Against President Trump

WEB EXTRA: Formal Charges Against President Trump

WEB EXTRA: Formal Charges Against President Trump

House impeachment managers walked the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate Thursday and formally announced the charges.

The Senate trial is set to begin next week.
