Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prince William Rules out Having More Kids

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Prince William Rules out Having More Kids

Prince William Rules out Having More Kids

Prince William Rules out Having More Kids The Duchess of Cambridge has claimed Prince William doesn't want to have any more children.

The royal and her husband are already parents to Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

During an official visit to Bradford, West Yorks, North England, on Wednesday, the Duchess shared the news while speaking with a fan.

Duchess of Cambridge, via 'People' The Duchess also revealed her youngest son's latest milestone was that he had learned how to balance.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry Makes First Public Appearance Since Royal Split [Video]Prince Harry Makes First Public Appearance Since Royal Split

Prince Harry made his first appearance on Thursday since the Queen acceded to his wishes of stepping back from his royal role. The prince, sixth-in-line to the throne, watched children playing rugby..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

The Psychology Behind Why Adult Siblings Grow Apart [Video]The Psychology Behind Why Adult Siblings Grow Apart

Whether you have a sibling or not—those of us who watched Prince William and Prince Harry grow up are a little heartbroken about them going in different directions. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.