Prince William Rules out Having More Kids

Prince William Rules out Having More Kids The Duchess of Cambridge has claimed Prince William doesn't want to have any more children.

The royal and her husband are already parents to Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

During an official visit to Bradford, West Yorks, North England, on Wednesday, the Duchess shared the news while speaking with a fan.

Duchess of Cambridge, via 'People' The Duchess also revealed her youngest son's latest milestone was that he had learned how to balance.