Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NY Mets, Manager Carlos Beltran Agree To Part Ways

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
NY Mets, Manager Carlos Beltran Agree To Part Ways

NY Mets, Manager Carlos Beltran Agree To Part Ways

The decision comes days after Major League Baseball confirmed his role in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, reports CBS2's Steve Overmyer.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sources: Beltran out as Mets manager

Carlos Beltran, before beginning his first season on the job with the New York Mets, becomes the...
ESPN - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Sources: Mets, Beltran ‘Mutually Agree To Part Ways’ After Astros Controversy

The Mets and new manager, Carlos Beltran have “mutually agreed to part ways.”
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •ESPN



You Might Like


Tweets about this

JBSportsradio

JB Sports Radio RT @barstoolsports: Carlos Beltran's tenure as the New York Mets manager https://t.co/XsHQCUbq6X 4 seconds ago

BtheFan

ROBtheMETSFan ⚾️ RT @SNYtv: Here are five candidates the Mets could consider to replace Carlos Beltran https://t.co/6SDLBBow80 https://t.co/RWw9NZ7DhK 8 seconds ago

c_hinton86

Tina RT @SportsCenter: Breaking: Carlos Beltran is out as New York Mets manager due to his involvement in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scan… 11 seconds ago

Rock1069Canton

Rock 1069 .@stansburyshow: Mets Manager Carlos Beltran Stepping Down Following Astros Scandal https://t.co/B0cpJm2ZXw 22 seconds ago

JamiePote

Jamie Pote @TaylorTwellman So the absolute worst baseball commentator in history of MLB, who works for ESPN and the NY Mets, g… https://t.co/Qumz1OhYiq 25 seconds ago

SportsTalkChud

Celtics (25-8)☘️, Bruins (24-8-11)🐻; SOTO = GOAT RT @HighHeatStats: Carlos Beltran finishes his career at Mets manager with the fewest losses ever at the helm of the team. 34 seconds ago

jmblue73

Jorge Medina RT @JeffPassan: Carlos Beltran is out as New York Mets manager due to his involvement in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, sources… 37 seconds ago

jsd808

John Dehmer 🇺🇸 Fired https://t.co/TM1tnMVcBZ 45 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.