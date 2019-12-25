Senate passes USMCA, sends to Trump for approval

Global  

The U.S. Senate approved the long-awaited U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement on Thursday, sending the bill to Trump to sign into law.

Gavino Garay reports.
The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly approved the so-called 'new NAFTA' on Thursday by a vote of 89 to 10.

The United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, which replaces NAFTA, has now been sent to President Donald Trump- who's expected to sign it into law.

The Senate approved the measure just minutes before turning its attention to the Trump impeachment trial... which formally got underway on Thursday.

It also comes a day after Trump signed a Phase 1 trade deal with China that was also long in the making, following an 18 month standoff with both countries slapping tariffs and retaliatory tariffs on each other.

USMCA was passed by the House after Democrats insisted on changes to improve enforcement of new labor rights.

Trump has blamed NAFTA for the loss of thousands of American factories to low-wage Mexico.

Canada still needs to approve the trade deal before it can take effect and replace the 26-year-old NAFTA.



