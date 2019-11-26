Global  

Schiff reads articles of impeachment on Senate floor

Schiff reads articles of impeachment on Senate floor

Schiff reads articles of impeachment on Senate floor

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff formally presented the articles of impeachment on the Senate floor Thursday, reading through the allegations against U.S. President Donald Trump.
Recent related news from verified sources

