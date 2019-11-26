Schiff reads articles of impeachment on Senate floor 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:17s - Published Schiff reads articles of impeachment on Senate floor House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff formally presented the articles of impeachment on the Senate floor Thursday, reading through the allegations against U.S. President Donald Trump.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Trump impeachment: Pelosi warns 'president's henchmen' The articles of impeachment were read aloud on the Senate floor as the trial got underway.

BBC News - Published 3 hours ago



BREAKING: Pelosi Announces Plan to Bring Impeachment to Senate House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced her plans to bring articles of impeachment against...

Mediaite - Published 6 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this