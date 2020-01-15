Global  

Gun Groups Want Firearms Ban At Virginia Rally Overturned

Gun-rights groups asked a judge Thursday to block Virginia Gov.

Ralph Northam from banning guns on Capitol grounds during a massive pro-gun rally scheduled for next week.

Katie Johnston reports.
Gun groups want firearms ban at Virginia rally overturned

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gun-rights groups asked a judge Thursday to block Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam...
Northam declares state of emergency ahead of gun rally

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that he was declaring a state...
Warning of 'serious threats' Virginia governor bans weapons at gun-rights rally

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Wednesday said he would ban all firearms and other weapons around the state capitol building this weekend, ahead of a major gun-rights demonstration expected to draw..

