With rivals stuck in D.C., Biden and Buttigieg blitz Iowa

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg will blitz Iowa before the state kicks off the party&apos;s nominating contest on Feb.

3, while their key rivals will be stuck in Washington as Senate jurors in Republican President Donald Trump&apos;s impeachment trial.

Colette Luke has more.
