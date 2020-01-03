|
With rivals stuck in D.C., Biden and Buttigieg blitz Iowa
|
Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg will blitz Iowa before the state kicks off the party's nominating contest on Feb.
3, while their key rivals will be stuck in Washington as Senate jurors in Republican President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
Colette Luke has more.
