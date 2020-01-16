Global  

Corporate Shuffle: McAfee Hires New CEO

Cyber security firm McAfee LLC has hired Peter Leav as its new CEO.

Reuters reports Leav is the former CEO of BMC Software.

He replaces Chris Young, who created McAfee in its current form by carving it out of Intel Corp four years ago.

Young will become a senior advisor at buyout firm TPG.

TPG acquired a majority stake in McAfee from Intel Corp in 2016.

The deal valued the company at $4.2 billion, including debt.
