Feeling in Senate is 'solemn, serious, profound': Schumer

Feeling in Senate is 'solemn, serious, profound': Schumer

Feeling in Senate is 'solemn, serious, profound': Schumer

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said he saw senators on &quot;both sides of the aisle&quot; visibly &quot;gulp&quot; when they were sworn in by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts in the Trump impeachment trial.
