Feeling in Senate is 'solemn, serious, profound': Schumer
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Feeling in Senate is 'solemn, serious, profound': Schumer
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said he saw senators on "both sides of the aisle" visibly "gulp" when they were sworn in by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts in the Trump impeachment trial.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said he saw senators on "both sides of the aisle" visibly "gulp" when they were sworn in by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts in the Trump impeachment..