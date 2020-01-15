Global  

Brief Post-Debate Exchange Between Sanders, Warren Released

Brief Post-Debate Exchange Between Sanders, Warren ReleasedCBS4's Naomi Ruchim shares what was said.
Here Are New Details on That Warren and Sanders Post-Debate Exchange

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders had a brief, seemingly tense exchange shortly after Tuesday...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsSeattle TimesJapan Today


Hot mic catches tense moment between Sanders and Warren

During the last debate, a hot captured a tense exchange between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders....
CBS News - Published


cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 RT @cfcpac: Here Are New Details on That Warren and Sanders Post-Debate Exchange: Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders had a brief, seemingl… 10 hours ago

Mr_Electrico

driftglass @ConnieSchultz @CMSeeberger Too many of the Bros are going to spend the next several weeks angrily going over every… https://t.co/0iCcJf0VQq 15 hours ago

QuinnLisaq

Ex California Lady! RT @KTLA: The two senators seemed to have a heated and brief exchange before Sanders appeared to throw his hands up, turn and walk away htt… 1 day ago

KTLA

KTLA The two senators seemed to have a heated and brief exchange before Sanders appeared to throw his hands up, turn and… https://t.co/zIWdc9P91s 1 day ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have animated post-debate exchange: One of the most talked-about moments of the… https://t.co/TWUAZRRKbG 1 day ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Here Are New Details on That Warren and Sanders Post-Debate Exchange: Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders had a bri… https://t.co/yIuNh9V1gr 1 day ago

jqllc

JQ LLC / Impunity City @PIX11News coverage of the debate is abominable. In the 120 seconds in the report, instead of clips showing the ca… https://t.co/hZvajBSvFC 2 days ago


Elizabeth Warren Accused Bernie Sanders Of Calling Her A 'Liar On National TV' [Video]Elizabeth Warren Accused Bernie Sanders Of Calling Her A 'Liar On National TV'

WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:39Published

Sanders admits canvass script had points attacking Democratic opponents [Video]Sanders admits canvass script had points attacking Democratic opponents

Three Bernie Sanders campaign officials confirmed rumors of handing out talking points attacking Elizabeth Warren. They said these points were passed out to teams in at least two early voting states...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

