Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani In 'The Lovebirds' First Trailer

Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, Anna Camp and more star in this first trailer for 'The Lovebirds'.

A young couple (Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani) is pulled into a bizarre (and hilarious) murder mystery.

Working to clear their names and solve the case, they need to figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

This trailer is in HD.