Senate Impeachment Trial Begins With Chief Justice, Senators Sworn In
All but one senator took an oath to serve as jurors in President Trump's impeachment trial.
Feeling in Senate is 'solemn, serious, profound': Schumer
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said he saw senators on "both sides of the aisle" visibly "gulp" when they were sworn in by U.S. Chief Justice..
Feeling in Senate is 'solemn, serious, profound': Schumer
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said he saw senators on "both sides of the aisle" visibly "gulp" when they were sworn in by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts in the Trump impeachment..
