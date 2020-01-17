Rep. Rashida Tlaib asks EPA to investigate Gary Sayers' Commonwealth property 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:47s - Published Rep. Rashida Tlaib asks EPA to investigate Gary Sayers' Commonwealth property Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is asking the EPA for help in investigating a property owned by Gary Sayers on Commonwealth in Detroit's New Center Area.

