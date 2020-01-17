Global  

Rep. Rashida Tlaib asks EPA to investigate Gary Sayers' Commonwealth property

Rep. Rashida Tlaib asks EPA to investigate Gary Sayers' Commonwealth property

Rep. Rashida Tlaib asks EPA to investigate Gary Sayers' Commonwealth property

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is asking the EPA for help in investigating a property owned by Gary Sayers on Commonwealth in Detroit's New Center Area.
Partial testing finds no contaminants at Sayers' Sanilac County property, heavy metals found at Commonwealth property

Officials with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy have released partial test results from the Sanilac County and Detroit properties owned by Gary Sayers.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:29Published

