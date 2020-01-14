Global  

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Calgary Flames - Game Highlights

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Calgary Flames - Game Highlights

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Calgary Flames - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Toronto Maple Leafs vs.

Calgary Flames, 01/16/2020
Tkachuk’s SO goal lifts Flames past Maple Leafs 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored the only goal of the shootout, leading the Calgary Flames...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


Rittich edges Andersen in brilliant goalie battle, Flames beat Leafs in shootout

Matthew Tkachuk scored the only goal of the shootout as the Calgary Flames defeated the Toronto Maple...
CBC.ca - Published


SteveRussell

Steve Russell Goaltender battle, @NHLFlames David Rittich & @MapleLeafs Frederik Andersen combined for 66 saves as the Toronto Ma… https://t.co/hVWrqL6Jyv 2 minutes ago

needlenymph

Léonie RT @hockeynight: Auston Matthews can't find the back of the net despite 9 shot performance as Matthew Tkachuk plays shootout hero for Flame… 6 minutes ago

cbcDougDirks

Doug Dirks 'Big Save Dave' Rittich edges Andersen in brilliant goalie battle, Calgary #Flames beat Maple #Leafs in shootout Th… https://t.co/IuZbos4Iz5 13 minutes ago

arealgudpro

RealGudCountdown Dang. Calgary Flames @ Toronto Maple Leafs, 2020-01-16 https://t.co/13ZhHNFXQD 16 minutes ago

hockeynight

Hockey Night in Canada Auston Matthews can't find the back of the net despite 9 shot performance as Matthew Tkachuk plays shootout hero fo… https://t.co/p6bNMwlIK7 17 minutes ago

PaulSweeneyYYZ

Paul Sweeney RT @TSN_Sports: Rittich's 35-save performance powers Flames past Leafs in a shootout. MORE: https://t.co/RN8ZjTl1Gm https://t.co/pwLynt2wUT 18 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Rittich's 35-save performance powers Flames past Leafs in a shootout. MORE: https://t.co/RN8ZjTl1Gm https://t.co/pwLynt2wUT 19 minutes ago

Rbergen21

Rachel Bergen RT @NHLdotcom: David Rittich made 35 saves, and the Flames won for the sixth time in seven games, 2-1 against the Maple Leafs in the shooto… 30 minutes ago


Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils - Game Highlights [Video]Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils, 01/14/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:40Published

Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames - Game Highlights [Video]Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames, 01/13/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:34Published

