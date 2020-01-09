Global  

Police Searching For 2 Suspects Who Stabbed, Shot Polytechnic High School Student

Police Searching For 2 Suspects Who Stabbed, Shot Polytechnic High School Student

Police Searching For 2 Suspects Who Stabbed, Shot Polytechnic High School Student

Fort Worth police are searching for the two suspects who stabbed and shot a Polytechnic High School student Thursday.
Police: Suspended student stabs 2 classmates at Texas school

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — A recently suspended Texas high school student stabbed two of his classmates...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Miami Carol City High School Student Arrested After Social Media Threat

A student from a Miami Gardens high school was arrested after police received a tip about a threat...
cbs4.com - Published


