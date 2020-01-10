Global  

Impeachment Trial Of President Trump Begins

Impeachment Trial Of President Trump Begins

Impeachment Trial Of President Trump Begins

The articles of impeachment were formally handed over Thursday and senators were sworn in to serve as jurors; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Pelosi Says House Will Vote On Impeachment Trial Managers Next Week

Pelosi Says House Will Vote On Impeachment Trial Managers Next WeekWatch VideoAfter a more than three week delay, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is taking steps to move...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


Senate to open impeachment trial against President Trump; arguments begin in earnest Tuesday. Here's what to expect.

The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump begins at noon Thursday. But arguments begin...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS 2



Recent related videos from verified sources

Senators Sworn In As Impeachment Trial Begins [Video]Senators Sworn In As Impeachment Trial Begins

On a day steeped in tradition and decorum, the Senate formally took over President Trump's impeachment case on Thursday as the chief justice of the Supreme Court and senators swore an oath to..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:12Published

President Trump Pushes Back Against New Ukraine Allegations As Impeachment Gets Underway [Video]President Trump Pushes Back Against New Ukraine Allegations As Impeachment Gets Underway

Jessica Kartalija reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:58Published

