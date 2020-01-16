Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ayanna Pressley Shares Struggle With Alopecia

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:17s - Published < > Embed
Ayanna Pressley Shares Struggle With AlopeciaWBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rep. Ayanna Pressley goes public with alopecia and baldness

NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. Ayanna Pressley, whose hair twists have been an inspiration to young girls and...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •MediaiteFOXNews.com


'This is my official public revealing': Ayanna Pressley shows her loss of hair from alopecia

'This is a word about why my black hair story is both personal and political,' Ayanna Presley said...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

gasfuel

automotive Ayanna Pressley Shares Struggle With Alopecia, Reveals Bald Head For First Time https://t.co/ASdJSRXgbp 6 hours ago

Wardrum70

Sharing Life Ayanna Pressley Shares Struggle With Alopecia, Reveals Bald Head For First Time #Topbuzz https://t.co/JSbIkJuAlm 7 hours ago

LCrowner

Lisa Crowner RT @wbz: VIDEO: Ayanna Pressley Shares Struggle With Alopecia, Reveals Bald Head For First Time https://t.co/ElEhujP9Ug 10 hours ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News VIDEO: Ayanna Pressley Shares Struggle With Alopecia, Reveals Bald Head For First Time https://t.co/ElEhujP9Ug 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ayanna Pressley Shares Struggle With Alopecia, Reveals Bald Head For First Time [Video]Ayanna Pressley Shares Struggle With Alopecia, Reveals Bald Head For First Time

The Congresswoman is opening up about her very personal battle with alopecia. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:20Published

What Is Alopecia? Dr. Mallika Mashall Sheds Light On Hair Loss Condition [Video]What Is Alopecia? Dr. Mallika Mashall Sheds Light On Hair Loss Condition

Dr. Mallika Marshall explains what alopecia is after Rep. Ayanna Pressley revealed her condition.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 03:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.