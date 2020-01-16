Sidharth Malhotra CELEBRATES Birthday With Girlfriend Kiara Advani | INSIDE Pictures 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 03:16s - Published Sidharth Malhotra CELEBRATES Birthday With Girlfriend Kiara Advani | INSIDE Pictures Sidharth Malhotra was seen celebrating his birthday with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. Watch the video to have a look at some of his inside videos and pictures.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like