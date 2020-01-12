Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Demonstrators Demand Fair Impeachment Trial For Pres. Trump

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:22s - Published < > Embed
Demonstrators Demand Fair Impeachment Trial For Pres. TrumpThey gathered for a rally outside Sen. Cory Garner's office in Denver.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

GOP Group Launches $1M Campaign to Flood Lou Dobbs and Fox & Friends With Ads Insisting on Fair Impeachment Trial

"Republicans for the Rule of Law" is launching a new $1 million campaign aimed at bringing forward...
Mediaite - Published

Rudy Giuliani Meanders Into Arguing Impeachment Trial Would Be Good For Trump While Arguing Impeachment Should Be Dismissed

Rudy Giuliani popped up on Fox News tonight to claim the Supreme Court should dismiss President...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

US watchdog says Trump White House 'broke the law' as Senate trial begins [Video]US watchdog says Trump White House 'broke the law' as Senate trial begins

US watchdog says Trump White House 'broke the law' as Senate trial begins

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:12Published

Impeachment Trial Of President Trump Begins [Video]Impeachment Trial Of President Trump Begins

The articles of impeachment were formally handed over Thursday and senators were sworn in to serve as jurors; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.