Noel Fielding feels like 'Tom without Jerry' after Sandi Toksvig quit GBBO 42 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:13s - Published Noel Fielding feels like 'Tom without Jerry' after Sandi Toksvig quit GBBO Noel Fielding and Prue Leith have commented on the sad news that Sandi Toksvig is leaving 'The Great British Bake Off'.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Noel Fielding breaks silence as Sandi Toksvig quits Great British Bake Off - and it's brilliant Comedian Fielding paid tribute to his diminutive colleague in a post on Instagram with a picture of...

Tamworth Herald - Published 20 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this