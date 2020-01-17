Global  

'Never been in favour of bringing Kashmir into UN agenda': Russian envoy

'Never been in favour of bringing Kashmir into UN agenda': Russian envoy

'Never been in favour of bringing Kashmir into UN agenda': Russian envoy

Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev spoke on their stand at UNSC meeting on Kashmir.

Initiated by China, the closed-door meeting was held on January 16.
Moscow not in favour of Kashmir being discussed at UN: Russian envoy to India

In a major backing for New Delhi, Moscow has said that it never favours Kashmir being brought to the...
DNA - Published


shubhambce

Shubhambce RT @AdityaRajKaul: #BREAKING: Embarrassment for Pakistan. Russia says, we have never been in favour of bringing Kashmir issue to the United… 2 minutes ago

TOIWestUP

TOIWestUP RT @timesofindia: ANI quotes Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev on Russia's position on the closed-door meeting on Kashmir, call… 3 minutes ago

dayasinh

dayasinh RT @azeema_1: #BREAKING, Slap on #Pakistan's face yet again.Russia says,"be we've never been in favour of bringing #Kashmir issue to #UNSC… 26 minutes ago

