1500 bakers in south India team up to make the world's longest cake

In a record breaking task, hundreds of bakers and chefs in south India teamed up to make the world's longest cake on January 15.

The cake was planned to be 6.3km long, but at final measurement the Guinness World Record association certified the cake at 5300 metres (17388 ft) and the longest cake in the world.

Around 1500 bakers and chefs participated in the heroic undertaking.

According to Ranjith, president of the Kannur Bakers Association who also contributed to the effort, the bakers took around 4-5 hours making and putting the cake together.

Nearly 12,000 kg of sugar and flour was used to make the cake.

The chocolate and vanilla flavoured cake, which was 10cm wide and thick, is estimated to weigh about 27,000kg and be worth about 5,000,000 INR ($70,384.35 USD).

The previous record was held by the Chinese Jiangxi Bakers Association, who made a cake measuring 3.18 km long in May 2018.