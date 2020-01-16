Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

1500 bakers in south India team up to make the world's longest cake

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:37s - Published < > Embed
1500 bakers in south India team up to make the world's longest cake

1500 bakers in south India team up to make the world's longest cake

In a record breaking task, hundreds of bakers and chefs in south India teamed up to make the world's longest cake on January 15.

The cake was planned to be 6.3km long, but at final measurement the Guinness World Record association certified the cake at 5300 metres (17388 ft) and the longest cake in the world.

Around 1500 bakers and chefs participated in the heroic undertaking.

According to Ranjith, president of the Kannur Bakers Association who also contributed to the effort, the bakers took around 4-5 hours making and putting the cake together.

Nearly 12,000 kg of sugar and flour was used to make the cake.

The chocolate and vanilla flavoured cake, which was 10cm wide and thick, is estimated to weigh about 27,000kg and be worth about 5,000,000 INR ($70,384.35 USD).

The previous record was held by the Chinese Jiangxi Bakers Association, who made a cake measuring 3.18 km long in May 2018.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bakers In India Attempt Record For World's Longest Cake

Video shows the cake winding along festival grounds in Thrissur as rickshaws pass by. The length is...
NPR - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.