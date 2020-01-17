Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

When SRK made Jeff Bezos say 'Don' dialogue

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
When SRK made Jeff Bezos say 'Don' dialogue

When SRK made Jeff Bezos say 'Don' dialogue

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave a filmy touch to his meeting with Jeff Bezos when he made the Amazon's global CEO say a dialogue from his hit film "Don".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

When SRK made Jeff Bezos say 'Don' dialogue

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave a filmy touch to his meeting with Jeff Bezos when...
Sify - Published

When Shah Rukh Khan made Jeff Bezos say 'Don' dialogue

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave a filmy touch to his meeting with Jeff Bezos when he made the Amazon's...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.