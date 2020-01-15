Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sanders Is Getting Attacked From All Sides

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Sanders Is Getting Attacked From All Sides

Sanders Is Getting Attacked From All Sides

Sen.

Bernie Sanders' 2020 campaign is on the upswing.

In fact he's so popular he has a target on his back.

He's been at the top of recent polls in important early voting states.

He dominated in fundraising and nabbing endorsements from prominent progressive groups.

Business Insider says Sanders is getting roasted for telling Elizabeth Warren than a woman can't win the presidency.

He also called Warren a liar during the CNN debate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump sides with Sanders amid dustup with Warren: 'I don't believe Bernie said that'

President Trump weighed in on the political dustup between Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen....
FOXNews.com - Published

Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren Offer Clashing Accounts When Asked About Controversial 2018 Meeting

CNN's 2020 Democratic Debate took a dramatic turn when Senators *Bernie Sanders* and *Elizabeth...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LucasJHann

Lucas (no war edition) CNN, as they're getting bashed from left and right for a comically one-sided debate moderating performance where th… https://t.co/CrXabckv8l 22 hours ago

chrisjoosse

Chris Joosse Well, I see now that Sanders and Warren are being attacked by trolls... for the purpose of getting their actual sup… https://t.co/ELzGMC2Usw 3 days ago

DgenXer

Joe Biden Wants To Cut Social Security @donco6 @shaunking It is a lie. Bernie Sanders & supporters have been getting attacked for years now, even from th… https://t.co/23XomNT2lE 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders is getting attacked from all sides [Video]Sanders is getting attacked from all sides

Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2020 campaign is on the upswing.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Trump sides with Sanders in tiff with Warren [Video]Trump sides with Sanders in tiff with Warren

U.S. president Donald Trump weighed in to the row between Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday (January 14).

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.