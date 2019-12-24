Global  

Video shows smash and grab robbery in Shepherd's Bush

Video shows smash and grab robbery in Shepherd's Bush

Video shows smash and grab robbery in Shepherd's Bush

Video released by the Metropolitan Police shows an armed robbery in which three people drove a black Range Rover through the front of a Shepherd's Bush jewellery shop in October 2019.

Ben Wegener, 34, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 10-years' imprisonment at Isleworth Crown Court on Thursday, 16 January after pleading guilty to robbery, dangerous driving, and possession of offensive weapon, criminal damage and receiving stolen goods at a previous hearing.
