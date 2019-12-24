Video shows smash and grab robbery in Shepherd's Bush

Video released by the Metropolitan Police shows an armed robbery in which three people drove a black Range Rover through the front of a Shepherd's Bush jewellery shop in October 2019.

Ben Wegener, 34, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 10-years' imprisonment at Isleworth Crown Court on Thursday, 16 January after pleading guilty to robbery, dangerous driving, and possession of offensive weapon, criminal damage and receiving stolen goods at a previous hearing.