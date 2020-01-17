Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Barack Obama Posts Sweet Message For Michelle Obama's 56th Birthday

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Barack Obama Posts Sweet Message For Michelle Obama's 56th BirthdayBarack Obama posted a sweet message for Michelle Obama.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Barack Obama Wishes Happy Birthday to His 'Star' Michelle

Barack Obama delivered a lovey-dovey happy birthday message to Michelle for all the world to see, and...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Independent


Michelle Obama's birthday message from Barack

"You are my star," read the former president's message to his wife.
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Inspiring Michelle Obama Quotes On Her 56th Birthday [Video]Inspiring Michelle Obama Quotes On Her 56th Birthday

Former First Lady Michelle Obama turns 56 on Friday, January 17. In honor of her big day, Business Insider rounded up some of her most inspiring quotes on work, success and relationships. They include:..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:48Published

Happy Birthday, Michelle Obama! [Video]Happy Birthday, Michelle Obama!

Happy Birthday, Michelle Obama! Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama turns 56 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the former First Lady. 1. She graduated from both Princeton and Harvard Law..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.