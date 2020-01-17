Global  

Ukrainian PM offers to quit after tape suggests he criticized president

Ukrainian PM offers to quit after tape suggests he criticized president

Ukrainian PM offers to quit after tape suggests he criticized president

Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk submitted his resignation on Friday after an audio leaked suggesting he had criticized President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Freddy Tennyson reports.
