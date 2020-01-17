Ole: Rashford loss would be a 'blow' 56 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:44s - Published Ole: Rashford loss would be a 'blow' Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it would be a 'blow' if Marcus Rashford misses Sunday's derby with Liverpool after suffering a back injury on Wednesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this