Ukraine PM gets second chance after audio leak

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has offered his prime minister a second chance, after the man offered his resignation in the middle of an audio leak scandal.

Circulated online, a recording featuring a man believed to be the Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk Honcharuk is heard discussing the president's perceived lack of economic knowledge.

It had thrown Honcharuk's position into doubt.

Zelenskiy has uprooted Ukrainian politics with his sweeping anti-corruption reform platform.

But some had questioned whether Honcharuk was using his resignation as simply a test of the President's trust in his work.

President Zelenskiy is a former comedian who had no political experience when he swept to power last year.

He's also been at the center of U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment, stemming from the accusation that Trump improperly used his office to pressure Zelenskiy to investigate U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The prime minister said on Friday (January 17) that the recording had been doctored.