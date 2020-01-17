Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump’s Impeachment Legal Team Comes Together

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
Trump’s Impeachment Legal Team Comes Together

Trump’s Impeachment Legal Team Comes Together

President Donald Trump’s legal team for his upcoming impeachment trial includes controversial defense attorney Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Alan Dershowitz, Kenneth Starr expected to be on Trump impeachment legal team

Former independent counsel Ken Starr, who paved the way for the impeachment of Democratic President...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersMediaiteFT.com


Trump's impeachment legal team to include Kenneth Starr and Alan Dershowitz

The team includes Pat Cipollone, Jay Sekulow, Alan Dershowitz, Kenneth Starr and Robert Ray.
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump adds Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team [Video]Trump adds Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team

President Donald Trump turned to some legal heavyweights to help defend him in his Senate impeachment trial. Jonah Green reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:06Published

'They're trying to impeach the son of a b****!' -Trump [Video]'They're trying to impeach the son of a b****!' -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump hosted the national champion Louisiana State University Tigers football team at the White House on Friday and briefly mentioned the impeachment proceedings at the event,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.