Yellow Wiggles Singer Greg Page Collapses During Concert

Greg Page, the lead singer of the Australian children's music group The Wiggles, has been rushed to the hospital.

During the band's charity concert for bushfire relief in Sydney., the singer fell ill suddenly.

CNN reports that the iconic entertainer collapsed toward the end of the concert.

The Wiggles posted on Twitter saying:: "Medics were called immediately and he was taken to hospital".

The band was performing a sold-out reunion concert in aid of three groups fighting fires in Australia.

The Wiggles became hugely popular in Australia after they formed in 1991.

The original Wiggles had not performed together for several years before Friday's concert.