Dwayne Johnson Remembers Late Father in Touching Instagram Tribute The actor broke his silence for the first time after his father, Rocky "Soulman" Johnson, died on Wednesday, Jan.

15, at the age of 75.

Rocky Johnson was a renowned wrestler and made history as part of the first African-American tag team to win the World Wrestling Federation's Tag Team Championship.