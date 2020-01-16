Global  

Alphabet Hits $1 Trillion Mark

Alphabet Hits $1 Trillion Mark

Alphabet, Google's parent company, reached a $1 trillion market cap, making them the fourth U.S. tech company to do so, despite an increase of political and regulatory scrutiny.
Alphabet becomes 4th U.S. company to hit $1 trillion mark

Alphabet’s stock closed at $1,451.70 on Thursday, taking the value to $1 trillion
Investors like Sundar Pichai; they just pushed Alphabet into the trillion dollar club for the first time

Alphabet this afternoon became the fourth tech giant to join the highly exclusive trillion-dollar...
Alphabet Hits Market Cap Milestone of $1 Trillion [Video]Alphabet Hits Market Cap Milestone of $1 Trillion

Alphabet Hits Market Cap Milestone of $1 Trillion Google's parent company is the fourth U.S. business to reach the plateau. It joins Apple and Amazon, who both hit the mark in 2018. In April 2019,..

Alphabet's public market cap tops $1 trillion [Video]Alphabet's public market cap tops $1 trillion

The public market capitalization of Google parent Alphabet topped the $1 trillion mark shortly before the close of trading on Thursday, making it the fourth S&amp;P 500 component to top the lofty..

