ISIS Leader 'Jabba the Hutt' Captured, Trump Jr. Reacts



Recent related videos from verified sources Afghan president shuts down late-night comics, agrees with President Trump On October 27, President Donald Trump announced the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Credit: Rumble Duration: 04:28Published on November 29, 2019 WEB EXTRA: Trump Honors Dog From Al-Baghdadi Raid President Trump honored Conan, the hero dog from the raid that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, at the White House on Monday. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:42Published on November 26, 2019