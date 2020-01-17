Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ukrainian President Gives PM Second Chance, Rejects Resignation

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Ukrainian President Gives PM Second Chance, Rejects Resignation

Ukrainian President Gives PM Second Chance, Rejects Resignation

Ukraine's prime minister offered to resign after he was allegedly heard criticizing President Zelenskyy, but Zelenskyy refused the suggestion.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy rejects prime minister's resignation

The PM's offer to relinquish his position came after he was caught on tape criticizing President...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •NewsyReutersSify


Ukraine president gives PM second chance after recording leak

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appeared not to accept a resignation offer by Prime Minister...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Sify



You Might Like


Tweets about this

asomaaaw

Ali Abusharifah RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy allows PM Oleksiy Honcharuk to keep his job after the leak of an embarrassing au… 2 hours ago

ChiNewsBench

Chicago News Bench™ RT @MoscowTimes: Ukrainian President Zelenskiy allowed Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk to keep his job after the leak of an embarrassing a… 4 hours ago

AlArabiya_Eng

Al Arabiya English Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy allows PM Oleksiy Honcharuk to keep his job after the leak of an embarrassi… https://t.co/wLRLPVahzA 5 hours ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Ukrainian president gives PM second chance after tape leak https://t.co/A9mDEDj6Vp 5 hours ago

MoscowTimes

The Moscow Times Ukrainian President Zelenskiy allowed Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk to keep his job after the leak of an embarra… https://t.co/tZ5gzqfNe8 5 hours ago

DemocracyMotion

Democracy In Motion Ukraine president gives PM second chance after tape leak January 17, 2020 By Pavel Polityuk and Matthias Williams… https://t.co/SiQxUa1OXv 6 hours ago

DemocracyMotion

Democracy In Motion Ukraine president gives PM second chance after tape leak January 17, 2020 By Pavel Polityuk and Matthias Williams… https://t.co/T8TLB2wsCv 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ukraine PM gets second chance after audio leak [Video]Ukraine PM gets second chance after audio leak

Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk had offered his resignation after audio leaked suggesting he had criticized President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Freddy Tennyson reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.