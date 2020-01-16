Global  

Gwyneth Paltrow's Funky Candle, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees, Batman's Robin Gets a Hollywood Star and More

Gwyneth Paltrow's Funky Candle, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees, Batman's Robin Gets a Hollywood Star and More

This is Us and Grace and Frankie return, while Grey's Anatomy 's Justin Chambers leaves show, Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop's eyebrow raising candle sells out, Harper's Bazaar, editor-in-chief Glenda Bailey steps down and we learn who the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are...the stuff you need to know.
0
Tweets about this

JustGregory1

Greg M LOL! Now who told Gwyneth Paltrow that her cookie smell like roses? is she listening to Andre 3000 perhaps she shou… https://t.co/jONDCqyVtQ 3 days ago

MrDarkKn1ght

MrDarkKn1ght Gaming RT @LiamPaddyy: gwyneth paltrow is charging $75 for a scented candle that allegedly smells like her***I would never pay $75 for any ca… 3 days ago

LiamPaddyy

L I A M P A D D Y gwyneth paltrow is charging $75 for a scented candle that allegedly smells like her***I would never pay $75 fo… https://t.co/bNxWKYRPcB 3 days ago

UmaGhosh69

Liddle' Uma Ghosh #SavageWirch Gwyneth Paltrow's***candle reminds me of this past Halloween's #ZombieSkittles. All you had to do was open th… https://t.co/4gHVVPrArS 4 days ago

nilsholmquist

Nils Holmquist RT @HardcoreTruther: Hollywood luminary Gwyneth Paltrow is selling a "Vagina-Scented" candle on her website--and it sold out, but what does… 4 days ago

HardcoreTruther

Scott C'one Hollywood luminary Gwyneth Paltrow is selling a "Vagina-Scented" candle on her website--and it sold out, but what d… https://t.co/veRPMZaLsi 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Diddy Goes Bonkers Over The Notorious B.I.G.'s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction [Video]Diddy Goes Bonkers Over The Notorious B.I.G.'s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Diddy couldn’t contain his enthusiasm after learning Biggie is being inducted into the Cleveland-based Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this spring. The founder of Bad Boys Records, where the late..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:54Published

Whitney Houston And Biggie Among Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees [Video]Whitney Houston And Biggie Among Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees

Late superstar Whitney Houston and 5 other artists and bands made the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame inductee list.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

