Gwyneth Paltrow's Funky Candle, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees, Batman's Robin Gets a Hollywood Star and More 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: LifeMinute.tv - Duration: 01:01s - Published Gwyneth Paltrow's Funky Candle, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees, Batman's Robin Gets a Hollywood Star and More This is Us and Grace and Frankie return, while Grey's Anatomy 's Justin Chambers leaves show, Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop's eyebrow raising candle sells out, Harper's Bazaar, editor-in-chief Glenda Bailey steps down and we learn who the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are...the stuff you need to know.