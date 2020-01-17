Global  

Former Western NY Congressman Chris Collins Sentenced

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
Former Western NY Congressman Chris Collins Sentenced

Former Western NY Congressman Chris Collins Sentenced

A former New York Congressman who was one of the first to endorse Donald Trump for president is going to prison.
Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING: Former GOP Rep. Chris Collins Sentenced to 26 Months for Insider Trading and Lying to FBI

Former New York Congressman *Chris Collins*, who was the first member of Congress to endorse *Donald...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Chris Collins Won a 4th House Term While Indicted. Can He Avoid a Prison Term?

The former congressman from Western New York, who admitted to giving his son inside information about...
NYTimes.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Congressman Chris Collins sentenced to 26 months in prison [Video]Former Congressman Chris Collins sentenced to 26 months in prison

Collins appeared before United States District Judge Vernon Broderick in Manhattan Friday afternoon, he was sentenced to 26 months in prison concurrently on two different charges, one year supervised..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:14Published

Former Rep. Collins sentenced to 26 months in prison [Video]Former Rep. Collins sentenced to 26 months in prison

Chris Collins, a former U.S. congressman from New York who was an early backer of President Donald Trump, was sentenced to 26 months in prison and fined $200,000 on Friday after pleading guilty to..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 00:58Published

