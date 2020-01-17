Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

President Donald Trump Names High-Profile Attorneys To Impeachment Defense Team

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:58s - Published < > Embed
President Donald Trump Names High-Profile Attorneys To Impeachment Defense Team

President Donald Trump Names High-Profile Attorneys To Impeachment Defense Team

President Donald Trump has until 6 p.m.

Saturday to send his formal response to the Senate, and he named two high-profile attorneys to his defense team Friday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

President Trump Adds High-Profile Lawyers For Impeachment Defense

Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz, Robert Ray: President Trump has added some high-profile attorneys to his...
NPR - Published

White House Beefs Up Defense Team

The White House has added a number of high-profile names to President Trump's defense team this...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rep. Crow is the first Coloradan ever asked to serve as an impeachment manager [Video]Rep. Crow is the first Coloradan ever asked to serve as an impeachment manager

A Colorado lawmaker has never been asked to play the role of impeachment manager before, solidifying Rep. Jason Crow’s place in history. He sat down with Denver7’s Meghan Lopez Friday to talk about..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:27Published

Former Florida Attorney General Joins Trump's Defense Team [Video]Former Florida Attorney General Joins Trump's Defense Team

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi will be part of the defense for President Trump's Senate trial

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.