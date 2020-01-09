India citizenship law: Dalits fear 'discriminatory' legislation

India's new citizenship law worries Hinduism 's lowest social group that they will be targeted.

Lawrence Michael (Amar Jyoti Acharya) @AJEnglish The Indians have a problem. Dalits, etc. but no idea of citizens & their fundamental rights the law enfo… https://t.co/6jIAndekDh 18 minutes ago

Lawrence Michael (Amar Jyoti Acharya) RT @Lawjellybeans : @AJEnglish The Indians have a problem. Dalits, etc. but no idea of citizens & their fundamental rights the law enforceme… 17 minutes ago

Sven Ambient Radio RT @AJEnglish : Hundreds of thousands in India are protesting against a new citizenship law, saying it discriminates against Muslims. But m… 22 seconds ago