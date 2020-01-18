Watch: Ramachandra Guha's 'fifth generation dynast' jibe at Rahul Gandhi 10 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:04s - Published Watch: Ramachandra Guha's 'fifth generation dynast' jibe at Rahul Gandhi Kerala did a disastrous thing by electing a 'fifth-generation dynast' Rahul Gandhi to Parliament, historian Ramachandra Guha has said.

Recent related news from verified sources 'Kerala did a disastrous thing by electing Rahul' A "fifth-generation dynast" Rahul Gandhi has no chance in Indian politics against a "hard-working and...

