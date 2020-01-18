Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Young India does not want fifth generation dynast Ramachandra Guha on Rahul Gandhi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Young India does not want fifth generation dynast Ramachandra Guha on Rahul Gandhi

Young India does not want fifth generation dynast Ramachandra Guha on Rahul Gandhi

Young India does not want fifth generation dynast Ramachandra Guha on Rahul Gandhi
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Young India doesn't want 'fifth-generation' dynast: Historian Ramachandra Guha takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi

Praising Narendra Modi for his administrative experience, Guha said that Modi had "run a state for 15...
DNA - Published

'Kerala did a disastrous thing by electing Rahul'

A "fifth-generation dynast" Rahul Gandhi has no chance in Indian politics against a "hard-working and...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Ramachandra Guha's 'fifth generation dynast' jibe at Rahul Gandhi [Video]Watch: Ramachandra Guha's 'fifth generation dynast' jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Kerala did a disastrous thing by electing a 'fifth-generation dynast' Rahul Gandhi to Parliament, historian Ramachandra Guha has said.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:04Published

Great challenge to bat in different positions: KL Rahul after match-winning knock [Video]Great challenge to bat in different positions: KL Rahul after match-winning knock

India defeated Australia by 36 runs in the second ODI. The match was played at Rajkot's Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. KL Rahul said, "Don't think I practiced technically anything different.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.