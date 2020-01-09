Concerns Rise Globally As China Reports New SARS-Like Mystery Illness

China reported four more cases of pneumonia believed to be caused by a new coronavirus strain.

It's caused rising concern globally that a disease health officials do not yet fully understand could spread during a key holiday period.

According to Reuters, the new virus was discovered in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

It belongs in the same large family of coronaviruses that includes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).