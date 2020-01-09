Global  

Concerns Rise Globally As China Reports New SARS-Like Mystery Illness

China reported four more cases of pneumonia believed to be caused by a new coronavirus strain.

It's caused rising concern globally that a disease health officials do not yet fully understand could spread during a key holiday period.

According to Reuters, the new virus was discovered in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

It belongs in the same large family of coronaviruses that includes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).
China reports first death from mystery pneumonia outbreak

A 61-year-old man has become the first person to die in China from a respiratory illness believed...
Japan Today - Published

China's mysterious outbreak could be new virus, WHO says

Chinese authorities have ruled out several known viruses, including SARS, the UN's public health body...
Deutsche Welle - Published


