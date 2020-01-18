Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Harry and Meghan to lose royal funds and drop HRH titles from spring

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:47s - Published < > Embed
Harry and Meghan to lose royal funds and drop HRH titles from spring

Harry and Meghan to lose royal funds and drop HRH titles from spring

Prince Harry and Meghan will lose royal funds and no longer use their HRH titles from spring, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan lose HRH titles, will 'no longer receive public funds': Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan lose HRH titles, will 'no longer receive public funds': QueenMeghan Markle and Prince Harry will lose their HRH titles and will "no longer receive public funds"...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsJerusalem PostDeutsche WelleAceShowbizBBC NewsTIME


Prince Harry, Meghan to drop 'royal highness' titles

London, Jan 19 (IANS) UK's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will no longer use the prestigious...
Sify - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsCBS NewsCTV NewsSeattle TimesDenver PostBangkok PostFT.comDeutsche WelleAceShowbiz



You Might Like


Tweets about this

_steveeeeee

Steven Scott RT @haveigotnews: BREAKING: Harry and Meghan to lose royal titles, confirms HRH Prince Andrew, Duke of York. 6 seconds ago

TX_Prepper

Jason W. Fermier RT @KMGGaryde: Royal Family: Harry and Meghan Stripped Titles – Are No Longer Working Members of Royal Family — Hard #Megxit IT’S OFFICAL… 21 seconds ago

GwenFederick

؛ Goddess RT @enews: BREAKING: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle have officially come to an agreement with Queen Elizabeth regarding their future with the… 22 seconds ago

lily_kinns

meet the oluwas (kinns) Harry and Meghan lose royal funds - What are your thoughts on this ? 25 seconds ago

Vatanparast1361

ᴠᴀᴛᴀɴᴘᴀʀᴀSᴛ🇮🇷 RT @Jerusalem_Post: #HarryandMeghan will no longer be a Prince and Princess, and have to pay back the £2.4 million spent on renovating thei… 47 seconds ago

Melanie97288053

Mel Smith RT @SholaMos1: Bravo #HarryandMeghan! 👏 Go forth and be happy! Now the haters should please shut up! - No longer using HRH title - Will… 56 seconds ago

MJohn59655

Michael Johnson RT @TrevorCoultMC: WTF!!.......... Harry and Megan have lost their HRH titles, they have to pay back £2.4 million of public money and will… 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry and Meghan: Royal Highnesses no more [Video]Harry and Meghan: Royal Highnesses no more

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain&apos;s monarchy, will forgo public funds and will repay money spent on refurbishing their cottage west of London as..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:30Published

Royal experts give their take Megxit [Video]Royal experts give their take Megxit

Four royal commentators have spoken to Sky News about Harry and Meghan dropping their HRH titles and what it means for the royals.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.