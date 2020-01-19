Global  

AMERICAN MIRROR INTIMATIONS OF IMMORTALITY movie - Susan Sarandon

AMERICAN MIRROR INTIMATIONS OF IMMORTALITY movie - Susan Sarandon

AMERICAN MIRROR INTIMATIONS OF IMMORTALITY movie - Susan Sarandon

Plot synopsis: On our Instagram or Facebook pages, we show only the best part of ourselves, the "beautiful" part of our lives.

We hide in this fake.

We are so immersed in the process of creating our ideal virtual personality that we forget about real life.

We forget the simple truth that beauty is inside.

This arthouse documentary starring Academy Award-winner Susan Sarandon, painter Tigran Tsitogdhyan and actress Florence Faivre has garnered more than 60 official selections and more than 23 wins (several times Best Cinematography award, Best Documentary award, Best Feature award, Best Original Soundtrack).

Director Arthur Balder Genre: Mystery Drama Cast Susan Sarandon, Florence Faivre, Tigran Tsitogdhzyan Da Vinci Films
