Harry And Meghan Stripped Of 'Royal Highness' Titles, Will No Longer Receive Public Funding

Harry And Meghan Stripped Of 'Royal Highness' Titles, Will No Longer Receive Public Funding

Harry And Meghan Stripped Of 'Royal Highness' Titles, Will No Longer Receive Public Funding

Buckingham Palace said Harry and Meghan will cease to be working members of the royal family when the new arrangements take effect in “spring 2020.”
Prince Harry, Meghan will no longer use 'royal highness' titles

Prince Harry and Meghan will no longer use their 'royal highness' titles or receive public funds for...
Harry and Meghan to lose royal funds and drop HRH titles from spring

Prince Harry and Meghan will lose royal funds and no longer use their HRH titles from spring, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Harry and Meghan: Royal Highnesses no more

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain's monarchy, will forgo public funds and will repay money spent on refurbishing their cottage west of London as..

