Crews Preparing For Possible Icy Conditions now < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:11s - Published Crews Preparing For Possible Icy Conditions With the temperatures falling, state and local officials are preparing to treat roads overnight to keep roads safe, KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this