Is Mourinho the right fit for Spurs?

Is Mourinho the right fit for Spurs?

Is Mourinho the right fit for Spurs?

The Sunday Supplement panel reflect on whether Jose Mourinho's style of management is the correct fit for Tottenham Hotspur and whether he can take the club to the next level.
Tweets about this

AshaSin24116510

Asha Singh RT @RickSpur: [@TeleFootball] | Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho expects the club to be active next week before the January trans… 2 hours ago

RickSpur

Ricky Sacks 🎙 [@TeleFootball] | Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho expects the club to be active next week before the Jan… https://t.co/Zd5aL6raie 3 hours ago

YimaUnited

Manchester_UTD 😈 RT @Danzil_TN: @spursnewsonly Why write Garbage and share it on @spursnewsonly handle..Jose has not mentioned anything like that.. you are… 8 hours ago

SolskjaerWay99

OleWay🇰🇷🔰 @Hans5259 @CFCTotal Nah it was United/Chelsea/Arsenal/Liverpool from Mourinho at Chelsea until Arab Oil came in, th… https://t.co/4Y9XdsTxcB 14 hours ago

GilesEmson

Giles Emson @coxytim Every team is rebuilding until they’re winning. Same way City this year vs Last and Liverpool step change… https://t.co/BtzMOx3nbs 1 day ago

thedavidbyer

David Byer @johnhillsport maybe so, but seeing mourinho at spurs tells u that we made the absolute right decision 1 day ago

Stevenloose

Steven Loose @mickeystanley94 @ChrisMumford95 Yep, you are most likely right there. Great idea to swap failures with Spurs. By t… https://t.co/iPikNMu98t 1 day ago

Danzil_TN

Danzil @spursnewsonly Why write Garbage and share it on @spursnewsonly handle..Jose has not mentioned anything like that..… https://t.co/quU4OG3zpp 1 day ago

