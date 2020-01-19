Penguins erase 3-0 hole, score four unanswered for win 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:46s - Published Penguins erase 3-0 hole, score four unanswered for win After trailing 3-0 in the 1st period, Sidney Crosby sets up goals from Dominik Simon and Teddy Blueger, then Jack Johnson and Bryan Rust strike in the 3rd to lead the Penguins to a hard-fought 4-3 victory 0

