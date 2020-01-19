Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Visible Out on Television Trailer

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:37s - Published < > Embed
Visible Out on Television Trailer

Visible Out on Television Trailer

Visible Out on Television - Official Trailer - Apple TV+ From Emmy-nominated filmmakers Ryan White and Jessica Hargrave, and executive producers Wanda Sykes and Wilson Cruz, Visible: Out on Television investigates the importance of TV as an intimate medium that has shaped the American conscience, and how the LGBTQ movement has shaped television.

Combining archival footage with interviews with key players from the movement and the screen, the docuseries is narrated by Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Waithe.

Each hour-long episode will explore themes such as invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of the LGBTQ character, and coming out in the television industry.

The docuseries features never-before-seen interviews with Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Anderson Cooper, Billy Porter, Rachel Maddow, Don Lemon, Sara Ramirez, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and dozens more.

Visible: Out on Television is directed and executive produced by Ryan White (Ask Dr. Ruth, The Case Against 8, The Keepers).

Jessica Hargrave, Wilson Cruz and Wanda Sykes also serve as executive producers.

Visible: Out on Television, a five-part documentary series, premieres exclusively on Apple TV+ February 14.

2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Apple’s ‘Visible: Out on Television’ Trailer Will Put Tears in Your Eyes (Video)

Apple’s ‘Visible: Out on Television’ Trailer Will Put Tears in Your Eyes (Video)Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for “Visible: Out on Television” Sunday at the Television Critics...
The Wrap - Published

Get goosebumps with the trailer for Apple's docuseries about being LGBTQ on TV

It's been almost 50 years since the first openly gay sitcom character appeared on All In The Family...
Mashable - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

startattle

Startattle.com Visible: Out on Television (Documentary) trailer, release date WATCH: https://t.co/SgOnIFH9dl #visible… https://t.co/z19bASYxlo 5 hours ago

PromipoolCOM

Promipool.com Watch the trailer featuring some of your favourite faces on television here! 😍 🙌 👏 @AppleTV #VisibleOutonTV… https://t.co/oVuPj12SQI 6 hours ago

hotguy1269

Darryl Charkowy Visible: Out on Television Limited Documentary Series Trailer | Rotten T... https://t.co/Mc7TFetdlR via @YouTube #gaytv #gaydoc 12 hours ago

AngeloSurmelis

angelo surmelis 🍰🏳️‍🌈🇬🇷 RT @tlrd: The 5-Part Documentary Series ‘Visible: Out on Television’ Chronicles How LGBTQ People Were Finally Seen on TV: TRAILER https://… 20 hours ago

fanpop

Fanpop Explore the relationship between TV and the #LGBT movement in a trailer for Apple TV+'s docuseries Visible: Out on… https://t.co/JAaEs7D7OS 22 hours ago

hrexach

Horty Rexach Visible: Out on Television …. " Official Trailer …. Apple TV+ …. "!! https://t.co/6bWLc0yY3p https://t.co/Nkblec8G3q 1 day ago

bex35838857

bex Visible: Out on Television | Official Trailer | Apple TV+ https://t.co/vLEPCtSkAW via @YouTube 2 days ago

bowlingforwentz

sterls hearts dan [email protected] I JUDT WATCHED THE TRAILER FOR VISIBLE: OUT ON TELEVISION AND IM SOBBING 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.