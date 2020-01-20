Another Holy Cross rower released from hospital after crash killed teammate

Global  

Another member of the Holy Cross women's rowing team has been released from the hospital after a crash in Florida that killed a teammate
FROM THE HOSPITAL FOLLOWINGTHE DEADLY CRASH ON WEDNESDAYIN VERO BEACH.THE COLLEGE SAID IN ASTATEMENT, PAIGE COHEN WASRELEASED FROM LAWNWOODREGIONAL MEDICAL CENTERYESTERDAY AFTERNOON.

FOUR MORESTUDENTS, THE ROWING COACH ATHE DRIVER OF THE OTHER TRUCKINVOLVED REMAIN AT LAWNWOOD.ONE OF THE PATIENTS IS ICRITICAL CONDITION.

STUDENTSAT HOLY CROSS RETURNED TOCAMPUS TODAY AS SPRISEMESTER CLASSES BEGINTOMORROW.TONIGHT MEMBERS OF




